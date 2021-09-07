Hundreds of people, including Americans, have been prevented from leaving Afghanistan by the Taliban.

Hundreds of people, including Americans, are being prevented from boarding charter evacuation planes out of Afghanistan by the Taliban, according to an Afghan woman working for a US charity.

The woman works for Ascend, a nonprofit organization based in the United States that has been working with Afghan women and girls for years. Because she feared for her safety, she talked with the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

“We think we’re in some kind of jail,” the woman added, referring to the fact that she and several hundred people with legal documentation have been waiting for authorization to board planes out of Mazar-e-Sharif for more than a week.

American citizens in their 70s, parents of Afghan Americans in the United States, are among those who are waiting.

Taliban authorities claim that those with valid passports and papers would be allowed to leave the country, but the woman claims that they are being denied entry to the airport, and that word has spread that the Taliban is abducting some of them.

“I’m afraid they’ll divide us up and refuse to let us leave,” she expressed her concern. “Something bad will happen if we can’t get out of here. And I’m terrified of it.”

According to a Taliban official, Afghans waiting to leave lack proper documentation.

Afghans with valid visas and passports who are stranded in Mazar-e-Sharif, waiting to board chartered evacuation planes out of the country, would be permitted to leave, according to a Taliban official at the city’s international airport.

The bulk of Afghans waiting to board one of four evacuation aircraft, according to Mawlawi Hafiz Mansour, do not have valid visas or passports. Only Afghans with legitimate passports and visas will be permitted to depart, according to the Taliban.

Mansour did not provide a breakdown of individuals who had valid documents vs those who did not.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said from Qatar that the Taliban have assured everyone trying to leave Afghanistan with correct travel permits that they will be safe. He stated that the US would hold the Taliban to their word.

The United States is under pressure to assist remaining Americans and green card holders in leaving Afghanistan, and it has committed to do so in collaboration with the Taliban.

