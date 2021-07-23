Hundreds of people in Merseyside could be evicted as a result of a ‘disastrous’ Home Office decision.

A Home Office decision to stop aiding asylum seekers whose applications to stay in the UK have been denied might put over 200 asylum seekers in Liverpool at risk of becoming homeless.

The Home Office normally only helps unsuccessful asylum seekers who are voluntarily returning to their home country or who are unable to depart due to a legal or practical difficulty.

However, many of these evictions were halted in March 2020 due to worries about the spread of coronavirus through unnecessarily large crowds. The limits imposed by Covid have finally been relaxed, bringing the halt to a conclusion.

“The pain that that approach generates is foul,” Ewan Roberts, manager of the Merseyside charity Asylum Link, told The Washington Newsday. I’m sure our health-care and mental-health-care costs will skyrocket as a result of this.”

He predicts that the government’s decision to discontinue sponsoring them will affect hundreds of individuals in Merseyside.

180 people might be affected in Liverpool alone, according to Siobhan Taylor-Ward, a housing attorney at Vauxhall Law Centre who deals with legal issues from asylum seekers.

People who have been cut off by the Home Office are dispersed and continuously on the move, leaving them to couch-surf or sleep on the streets.

Charities, attorneys, and the government all lose track of who they are and where they are, making it more difficult to assist them or deport them, as well as raising the risk of contracting and spreading the coronavirus.

Ewan spoke to The Washington Newsday about the issues that have arisen as a result of the policy of refusing to help failed asylum seekers who have not taken efforts to leave the country.

“What do you expect people to do if you make them hopeless?” he asked. How do you think they’ll make it? They will resort to criminal activity. It’s a foregone conclusion.

“Whether it’s theft, prostituting oneself, or assisting drug dealers, there’s no question about it. That’s the only remaining choice for these guys.

“As a result of the government’s strategy of enforcing homelessness.”

