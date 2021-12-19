Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for a new train line to Liverpool.

The petition claims that the existing travel, which involves a change at Bidston, is inconvenient and that, given the additional trains coming to Merseyside, now is a good moment to strengthen transportation links.

A representative for the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority said mayor Steve Rotheram was looking into the prospect of running services from Liverpool to Wrexham via Heswall, which is good news for those who desire greater rail ties in the area.

“This [change at Bidston]is a disincentive for local passengers who either work in Liverpool or seek to enjoy the city, as well as visitors visiting Heswall from Liverpool,” the petition stated on Change.org.

“The change at Bidston is necessary because the diesel trains on the Borderlands line, which passes through Heswall, give way to Merseyrail’s electric trains.

“The days of diesel locomotives are numbered, and Merseyrail is testing battery-powered trains, thus this petition asks that Heswall’s inadequate and environmentally unsound connectivity be given immediate consideration.”

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s spokeswoman said: “[Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram] has promised to make ‘Merseyrail for All’ a reality by increasing services across the city region, including looking at the feasibility of services connecting Liverpool and Wrexham via Heswall.

“We’ve had preliminary discussions with Transport for Wales regarding the idea of running Merseyrail services on the Bidston to Wrexham route, which they currently operate.

“However, this is still very early in the process, and while the development of the battery-powered train is a significant step forward, a thorough feasibility study would be required before they could operate on the line.”

“Any study would have to look into various factors, including the suitability of the new trains on the line, infrastructure enhancements along the route, and the effect additional trains would have on the present Merseyrail timetable, notably,” the statement continued.

