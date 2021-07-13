Hundreds of people have been arrested as a result of the County Lines raids, which have resulted in the seizure of firearms, automobiles, and cash.

Guns, cars and cash seized as police arrests dozens in County Lines raids. Designer clothes and watches were among the £300k of recovered goods.

Two handguns and a shotgun were seized alongside drugs, cash and designer goods as police swooped on a suspected major drug dealing operation.

During four weeks of raids, police charged scores of people, including seven men from West Lancashire.

Three teenagers from Skelmersdale were among those hauled before the courts after a Lincolnshire Police led operation intercepted suspected major county lines drug dealing operations.

More than £300,000 in assets were seized including designer watches, clothing, electrical goods and cars, as well as more than £55,000 in cash, an estimated £53,000 of Class A crack and heroin and a cannabis worth £12k.

A shotgun, two handguns and a selection of knives were also seized as officers from Lancashire, Nottinghamshire and the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) helped carry out 38 raids during the month long enforcement.

Seven men from West Lancashire are among the 41 individuals charged, and they will appear in front of Lincoln Crown Court on September 24 to face charges of conspiring to provide Class A narcotics. Kristers Sokolovs, 18, from Ennerdale, Skelmersdale; Keegan Mealor, 18, from Carfield, Skelmersdale; Ryan Williams, 32, from Swanpool Lane, Aughton; Daniels Davidnoks, 19, from Banksbarn, Skelmersdale; Jake Harris, 22, from Enstone, Skelmersdale; Tyler Jo Wilson, 27, from Castlehey, Skelmersdale; and Robert Sokolovs, 20, from Ennerdale, Skelmersdale

Williams and Wilson are also facing a charge of criminal property possession.

Named Operation Stabilise, the action targeted networks in which illegal drugs are transported across Lincolnshire, Lancashire, and Nottinghamshire. The ‘County Line’ is the mobile phone line used to take the orders of drugs.

Officers and police employees ranging from PCs, intelligence officers, and detectives to armed response officers and forensics teams were involved in the ten-month investigation, which comprised 10 different drug conspiracy investigations.

“The sale and use of drugs blights entire neighbourhoods, and feeds into the much darker world of County Lines, which entices young people into a life of crime by selling a lifestyle before loyalty is tested,” Chief Inspector Phil Baker said, reflecting on the larger problem of County Lines and drug use.

“This is often done by asking for favours and offering a sense of protection, which can then lead to those exploited being trapped through debt bondage, trafficking, isolation from family and friends and physical, psychological and sexual abuse.