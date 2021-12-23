Hundreds of people converge across the city to say their final goodbyes to Ava White.

Hundreds of people gathered in Liverpool to pay their respects to a 12-year-old girl who died after being stabbed.

Ava White, who died in a city center attack on November 25, was remembered by mourners inside the city’s Metropolitan Cathedral.

People gathered to pay their respects and bid farewell to the much-loved 12-year-old today.

As the city pays its respects to Ava White, we have updates from her funeral.

Mourners arrived at the Cathedral in the rain for the service at 10 a.m., many wearing bright colors and jumpers and shirts with an image of Ava on them.

Beautiful photos of the student adorned her coffin, which arrived in a white horse-drawn carriage following a procession through Liverpool and was greeted with cheers when it arrived at the Cathedral.

Archbishop Malcolm McMahon said there was “nothing sadder in life than the death of a child” in an emotional statement during the funeral, which was open to the public and media.

“The pain we are experiencing today is enormous,” he continued, “therefore my heartfelt condolences, as well as those of the Catholic Community, go out to Ava’s family and friends.”

The memories will ‘continue to live in your hearts,’ he continued.

Ava would “try anything,” according to the archbishop, and was described as someone who “didn’t fear anything,” which is fortunate since she won’t be scared to “enter into God’s life.”

“Some of you will remember her as a daredevil who always brightened the day of those in attendance,” he remarked.

Ava was claimed to enjoy singing, dancing, and traveling on vacations in the heartfelt tribute, and was’very lively, even renowned on Tik Tok,’ which elicited a murmur of amusement in the crowd.

With rows of weeping loved ones in the audience, Archbishop McMahon said Ava was “loved by so many” and that her presence in heaven would definitely make it a “happier place.”

He mentioned Ava’s passions for swimming, dancing, and mixed martial arts, as well as her football skills, saying that her “young life was a gift, brief as it was, one that should be cherished with love and affection.”

Following the service, a burst of applause erupted as her casket was carried out.