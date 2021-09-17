Hundreds of people compete in a deadly survival game in the new Netflix Korean drama series “The Squid Game.”

In the new Netflix original Korean drama series The Squid Game, hundreds of people compete in a survival game, with the losers incurring grave repercussions and the winner taking home a $39 million reward.

456 cash-strapped people, ranging from a recently divorced divorcee to a North Korean defector, are each given a mysterious business card that finally offers them a chance to win 46.5 billion Korean won in a series of survival games in the mystery thriller, which was published on September 17.

According to South Korea’s Dong-A Ilbo, The Squid Game is a real-life street game played by Koreans in their childhood, including the series’ director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who recalled it being the most competitive of the games he’d played as a child and is most symbolic of the “modern competitive society” we live in.

One of six activities the participants will be forced to play is a game that involves two people physically fighting each other but inside the lines of a squid picture drawn on the ground.

The game’s background of peaceful classical music in a brightly colored scene evokes memories of childhood.

The uncanny hooded organizers of the game, who monitor the participants’ every move and punish anyone who deviates from the game’s rules, contrast the deceivingly innocent, calm ambience.

Each of the game organizers wears a hot pink tracksuit and a black mask with a form sign on it, while the participants are dressed in vivid green tracksuits.

“We paid attention to the clash of colors because both groups wear team uniforms,” director Hwang told Cine21, a South Korean film magazine, on Thursday. The wearing of the same-colored uniforms was designed to represent the erasure of uniqueness and personality.”

According to South Korea’s Hankook Ilbo, the director stated the show’s survival game premise refers to the “irony that the capitalist society we all live in, which was meant to allow us all to eat well and live well, rather undermines the essence and humanity of human people.”

"Why do we risk our lives to compete with each other?" he thinks the series would prompt viewers to ask. What happened to the competition?