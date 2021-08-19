Hundreds of people attended Ella French’s funeral, including scores of fellow Chicago cops.

Officer Ella French was fatally shot in the line of duty this month, and her burial was attended by hundreds of mourners, including scores of fellow Chicago cops wearing their dress blue uniforms, according to the Associated Press.

French’s body was transported into the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for her funeral, which was attended by her family and friends, as well as Mayor Lori Lightfoot, former Mayor Richard M. Daley, members of the Illinois State Police and Chicago Fire Department, and others. When the car’s occupant shot at them during a routine traffic stop over an expired license plate on August 7, French, 29, was murdered and another officer was badly injured.

After his arrest, the alleged gunman, Monty Morgan, 21, was charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer as well as attempted murder. Morgan’s brother Eric, 22, who prosecutors say drove the car, was also arrested and faces weapons and obstruction of justice charges.

French was the department’s seventh female officer to die in uniform since 1988, and she was the first Chicago police officer to be fatally shot in 2021.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the head of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago, was set to deliver the homily at French’s burial Mass.

A big American flag flew high above the ladders of Chicago Fire Department trucks outside.

A photo of the smiling French with her dress gloves and baton was passed by the line of mourners entering the chapel. When the scheduled start time of 10 a.m. arrived, the ceremony started roughly 30 minutes late to accommodate the hundreds of people still waiting in line.

The green uniforms of the Illinois State Police, the white hats used by members of the Chicago Fire Department, and uniforms from agencies across the state and beyond were in attendance, as they are anytime an officer is killed in the line of duty.

In nearly three years, French is the first member of the department to be killed in the line of duty.

