Hundreds of people attend the burial of a ‘inseparable’ father and son who were murdered in a city center elevator accident.

Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to a father and son who died in a car accident.

After an industrial accident at the Unity Building on Chapel Street, David and Clayton Bottomley died.

On May 17, David Bottomley, 53, died at the scene. Clayton, his 17-year-old son, died in hospital on May 23.

After their first Father’s Day without their popular father, a heartbroken family pays a moving homage.

The funerals were held at Pontefract Crematorium in Yorkshire on Monday (June 21) in a joint service.

According to one of the attendees, a family friend: “Hundreds of individuals paid their respects on the day, which was unsurprising given the family’s reputation in the community.

“The main emotion of the day, I believe, was shock at what had occurred. Some of the mourners looked as if they couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“The family is clearly going through a difficult period. As you might guess, I believe they are having significant difficulties.

“I know there was a Liverpool contingent at the funeral, which was a thoughtful gesture. Representatives from some of the companies that were on the Unity site were also present, according to what I’ve heard.

“Clayton’s buddies were in attendance. Lots of lads who knew him from his school days and from playing rugby.

“But it was a tough day for everyone. I think some people just could not believe what had happened.

“We have not heard anymore about the accident other than that there is a police led investigation into what happened.”

David, a life-long Leeds United fan, was an experienced insulation fitter. Clayton started working for his dad after picking up injuries playing rugby, a friend said.

David and Clayton, from Knottingley in West Yorkshire, had been described as “inseparable” and like “peas in a pod” by a close friend.

Earlier this month police confirmed that the Unity Building site had been closed. A spokesman said: “The site remains closed and joint investigation between Merseyside Police and HSE remains ongoing.”

A spokesperson for lead contractors Laing O’Rourke said: “We have temporarily suspended work at the site to allow the investigation to proceed. We and our sub-contractors are cooperating with the HSE as it investigates this tragic accident.”