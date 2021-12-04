Hundreds of people attend a memorial in the city center to pay passionate respect to Ava White.

Hundreds of people attended an emotional ceremony in Liverpool’s city centre tonight in memory of Ava White.

As mourners moved by the tragic loss of the 12-year-old gathered near where she was stabbed, schoolchildren were joined by parents and grandparents.

Anti-knife crime activists were among those who spoke to the audience, which sang You’ll Never Walk Alone together.

As the city paid respect to the popular Notre Dame Catholic College student, Ava’s family and friends were also in attendance.

The memorial began with the release of dozens of balloons on Church Street, many of which bore her name and personal messages.

The moving scenes took place mere yards from where she sustained “catastrophic injuries” on the night of November 29th, according to Merseyside Police.

Detectives suspect the event was caused by a “verbal altercation” that occurred as Ava and her pals were watching the Christmas lights being turned on in the city center.

Since then, a 14-year-old boy has been charged with Ava’s murder.

The poignant tribute to the schoolgirl was set against the backdrop of Christmas lights tonight.

Thousands of people braved the cold to show their support.

Parents brought their children to pay their respects and watch the moving scenes.

Everton’s Jemma Murphy was there with her daughter Mayleigh McCarthy.

The Washington Newsday quoted Jemma as saying: “It’s a significant message, and it’s crucial to respect it. It was a good attendance, and as a father, it was extremely emotional for me.” Mayleigh, who is eight years old, said she wanted to attend the vigil to “show my respect.”

Danielle Newport, of Vauxhall, was there with her nine-year-old son Bobby O’Donnell, whom Ava had taught how to play street games.

“It is comforting to know a lot of people are thinking about Ava,” she said of the turnout, describing Ava as a “beautiful” youngster.

Danielle expressed herself as follows: “We knew Ava, and when we found out, we were startled and devastated. It’s critical to demonstrate that as a community and a city, we stick together.” Several speeches were delivered in front of Liverpool’s main commercial street’s Christmas tree.

Danny Gee-Jamieson, Mandy Jamieson's 16-year-old son.