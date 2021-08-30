Hundreds of people are stranded in ‘Imminent Danger’ as Hurricane Ida turns deadly.

Hundreds of people in Louisiana have been stranded and are in “imminent danger” as a result of Hurricane Ida’s floodwaters, which have reached a height of more than 10 feet, making it impossible for first responders to reach them.

The flooding overtopped a levee near the town of Jean Lafitte, according to Mayor Tim Kerner of the parishes of St. John the Baptist and Jefferson. The town is located just outside the levee protection system in Jefferson Parish.

The announcement comes after the first death from Hurricane Ida, which occurred on Sunday. A 60-year-old man was killed by a falling tree shortly after 8.30 p.m. local time, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Kerner told WGNO-TV in Louisiana that the hurricane caused “complete devastation” and was “catastrophic.”

He claimed that 200 people were now in jeopardy.

According to Jean Lafitte Police Chief Marcel Rodriguez, at least 400 people were unable to comply with the obligatory evacuation order due to physical or financial constraints.

The exact number of persons who could be in danger is unknown.

Kerner explained, “We have a small group trying to take out the folks who are in the most immediate danger.”

“This is a life-threatening condition. In my entire life, I’ve never seen so much water. We’ve lost our school and everything, but now that people’s lives are on the line, it’s become a total rescue mission,” he explained.

Kerner continued, “I feel people’s lives are now at danger.” “We’re trying to get them out as quickly as possible, and as soon as the weather clears, we’ll deploy an army to them.”

The flood wall defending Kerner’s village was 7.5 feet high, but the floodwaters swelled to over 10 feet, he added.

“It evolved into a rescue effort, and we had to save what was left of the town, where the kids go to school, where people get married, and where so many people live,” says the narrator. “However, in the end, the water triumphed,” he continued.

Authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish said they got a huge number of calls late Sunday from stranded homeowners who could not be reached by first responders. Residents of LaPlace have been asking for assistance. This is a condensed version of the information.