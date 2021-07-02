Hundreds of people are estimated to have died as a result of the heat wave that has hit the United States and Canada.

Hundreds of people are believed to have died as a result of the Pacific Northwest’s and western Canada’s record-breaking temperatures.

As temperatures soared to 46 degrees in cities like Seattle and Portland, officials set up cooling centers, donated water to the homeless, and took other measures.

The death toll in Oregon has risen to 79 people. Between last Friday and Wednesday, at least 486 “sudden and unexpected fatalities” were reported in British Columbia, according to top coroner Lisa Lapointe.

The oldest individual to die in Multnomah County, Oregon, was 97, and the youngest was 44.

Between Friday and Monday, officials in the county converted nine air-conditioned county libraries into cooling centers, where 7,600 individuals were able to cool off. Officials admit that this is insufficient and that lessons must be learned.

More than 20 deaths have been attributed to the heat in Washington state, but officials say the figure is sure to grow.

“Learning about the unfortunate loss of life as a result of the recent heat wave is heartbreaking,” Oregon’s office of disaster management director Andrew Phelps said. It’s distressing to me as an emergency manager – and an Oregonian – that folks were unable to get the aid they needed during an emergency.”

A farm laborer died on Saturday after collapsing and being discovered by coworkers in rural St Paul, Oregon.

According to a representative for the state’s workplace safety agency, the workers were moving irrigation lines.

“We are examining introducing emergency rules, and we continue to participate in discussions with labor and employer stakeholders,” according to Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA).

Employers must also give adequate water, shade, additional breaks, and heat-related training, according to the spokesman.

Governor Kate Brown of Oregon issued an executive order in March 2020 that would formalize worker protection against heat, but it is too late for the farmworker who died.

Ms. Brown’s order focuses on lowering greenhouse gas emissions and directs the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon OSHA to collaborate on developing guidelines to safeguard employees from extreme heat and wildfire smoke.

indiv (This is a short article)