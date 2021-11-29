Hundreds of packages were discovered in the Alabama woods, prompting a FedEx driver to be questioned.

Police have questioned a FedEx driver after hundreds of items were discovered in an Alabama gully.

“There have been many questions coming in, primarily from the media, regarding the FedEx incident,” the Blount County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. FedEx security officers have been questioned by investigators, and the driver has been identified.” “More to come, please be patient as we are still going into all the specifics,” the message said. All of the information that we are able to offer will be shared as soon as we are able.” Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office was the first to report the event on November 24. The sheriff’s office stated a deputy was on the scene after officers spotted “300-400 boxes of all sizes” tossed inside a ravine, according to a Facebook post.

“A FedEx area manager is on his way to the scene. “Hopefully, we’ll hear back soon,” the message concluded.

The sheriff’s office said FedEx employees arrived on location in one update following the initial post, and that “FedEx has deployed many trucks and drivers from all over the south and will begin loading the items as soon as the sun comes up,” in another update. I’ll have a deputy on the spot until the job is finished.” Other Blount County Sheriff’s Office Facebook photos showed officers and locals assisting in the collection of the parcels discovered.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

“These guys traveled from all over the country to help out on Thanksgiving. Thank you for all of your efforts in cleaning up this mess. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving.

It’s unclear whether the FedEx driver dropped the items in the ravine.

“The security of our customers’ packages is a top priority and,” a FedEx spokeswoman told WVTM 13 news in Alabama in a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.