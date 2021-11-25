Hundreds of packages were discovered in an Alabama ravine, prompting FedEx to investigate.

After police officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) discovered hundreds of packages in an Alabama gully, FedEx has initiated an inquiry.

Sheriff Mark Moon said the BCSO officers discovered 300 to 400 FedEx packages of all sizes thrown off a wayside in the county’s western section. According to AL.com, Moon said the parcels had likely been outside for at least 24 hours before they were discovered.

WBMA-LD reported that FedEx officials arrived on the site by Wednesday evening, hours after the items were discovered. After then, trucks were dispatched to pick up the remaining items.

FedEx, on the other hand, was unable to retrieve all of the parcels by sundown. On Thursday morning, the business said it will continue to retrieve them. The remaining packages will be guarded by a BCSO deputy until Wednesday night. FedEx will next scan all of the abandoned parcels in order to ascertain their origins and destinations.

FedEx replied in a statement to the aforementioned television station, “We’re looking into this internally and obviously can’t confirm anything until we do.” “If we can uncover further information, we’ll follow up.” According to The Wall Street Journal, FedEx has struggled to hire package sorters around the country this year. Due to a labor shortfall, the shipping business has been obliged to divert thousands of items to other hubs in order to secure their delivery.

During a call with investors last month, FedEx Chief Operating Officer Rajesh Subramaniam President stated that the business diverted over 600,000 parcels each day, resulting in poor service.

Increases in shipping have been experienced by the corporation, as well as UPS and the US Postal Service, during the gift-giving winter holiday season.

FedEx expects to hire 90,000 holiday workers this year, up 20,000 from last year. Between June and August, the corporation spent $450 million to entice and keep staff with better compensation, paid overtime, and other incentives, according to the company.

Consumers will be shipping packages this year as a result of global supply chain challenges that have harmed the availability and affordability of everyday meals and retail items. According to Ryan Kelly, a marketing vice president at FedEx, this has encouraged more shoppers to shop and mail their holiday gifts earlier than usual.

When asked if the federal government could assist in the timely delivery of holiday gifts, he said yes. This is a condensed version of the information.