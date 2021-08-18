Hundreds of miles from its natural habitat, an alligator was seen swimming in Massachusetts.

An alligator was spotted swimming in a Massachusetts river, hundreds of miles from its normal habitat in the southern United States.

Joseph Matteson of West Springfield, Massachusetts, posted a photo of the alligator in the Connecticut River with local station Western Mass News on Monday.

The alligator was originally observed in the river by Matteson during a walk last week, according to the local media. In the days that followed, he spotted it two more times before photographing the gator on Monday.

“I saw something strange in the water, and when I glanced down, it was an alligator,” Matteson explained. “We typically only see bass and fish, maybe a snake here and there,” he said, noting that Massachusetts is not the creature’s normal home.

The West Springfield homeowner said he told pals about the incident but had a hard time convincing some of them. Later, he took them down to the river, where they saw the gator, which Matteson estimated to be around four feet long.

The alligator had not been apprehended by Wednesday morning, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, which said the agency’s capacity to look for the animal was restricted.

The agency did confirm, however, that it is collaborating with the Massachusetts Environmental Police and West Springfield Species Control to apprehend the animal, which is unlawful to buy, sell, or keep as a pet in the state.

The alligator is suspected to have escaped from a nearby property or “someone may have released the animal in the river because they no longer desired it or discovered it was not lawful to own,” according to the agency.

“Unfortunately, this alligator will not survive the winter,” they added. It necessitates warm water all year.” Alligators are commonly found in coastal marshes in the American southeast as far north as North Carolina, which is more than 700 miles from Massachusetts, according to the National Wildlife Federation’s website.

Although alligator sightings in Massachusetts are uncommon, there have been multiple sightings of gators in southern states in recent months. Summer is a great time for reptiles.