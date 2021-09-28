Hundreds of miles are traveled to visit a drive-in dessert store located less than an hour from Liverpool.

Sweet toothed foodies have travelled long distances to visit the UK’s first ever drive-in dessert shop.

Ikraa Riaz recently graduated from university, but she decided to pursue her passion for baking rather than pursue her degree in biology.

Since she was ten years old, the 24-year-old has liked baking treats, but she never imagined she would be able to make a profession doing it.

Now, the young entrepreneur has opened a drive-through dessert business in Manchester called Your Girl Can Bake, where clients can order a platter of fresh homemade goodies while sitting in the luxury of their car – and Ikraa claims that customers from all over the UK are raving about it.

“We are the UK’s dine-in-your-car dessert shop,” she told MEN.

“We just began last week, but the response has been incredible.

“People have driven hundreds of miles to come try our goodies from all across the country. People are traveling from Cumbria and London to attend.

“Baking has always been a passion of mine. When I was younger, I would use every excuse to bake cupcakes and brownies for my friends and family, and I would always strive to improve the recipes or come up with new ones.

“When I first attended Uni, I was only baking in my spare time, but I knew I wanted to get back into it after I finished my degree, and I’d always wanted to operate my own business.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own café, so being able to make a living doing what I enjoy is a dream come true.”

Ikraa, who manages the business with two of her family members, makes all of her delicacies by hand, and they’re made to order and fresh every day for clients who reserve a time to come in and eat.

Customers can schedule an arrival time and request up to 10 items from a menu of sweet and savory plates on each tray.

“We’re simply a three-person team; I began off by myself and then recruited two family members,” she explained.

“We are huge foodies who enjoy driving to the drive-through and sitting in the car chatting.

