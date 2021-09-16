Hundreds of migrating birds have been killed in New York City after colliding with glass buildings.

The Associated Press reported that hundreds of migrating birds died this week after colliding with New York City’s glass towers, including the One World Trade Center.

Melissa Breyer, who was on the scene for NYC Audubon, posted photos of the complex covered with bird carcasses on Twitter.

Although the number of birds killed in collisions has increased this week, the problem is not new. Bird strikes on the city’s buildings, according to Kaitlyn Parkins, NYC Audubon’s associate director of conservation and science, is an issue the organization has been tracking for years.

Storms on Monday night and Tuesday, combined with a large number of birds, created the “ideal combination” for bird-window collisions, according to Parkins.

“It appears that the storm pushed the birds in lower than they would have been otherwise, or simply confused them. The impact of nighttime light on birds is very significant, particularly on gloomy nights.”

During the spring and fall migrations, NYC Audubon volunteers record bird deaths at high-risk locations.

The volunteer who discovered approximately 300 birds on walkways surrounding the new World Trade Center towers, Melissa Breyer, described the encounter as “overwhelming.”

“The birds were swarming on the sidewalk as soon as I got to the buildings,” Breyer recalled. “The walkways were literally covered with birds as you looked north, south, west, and east.”

The owners of the World Trade Center towers and other buildings are being urged by NYC Audubon to assist minimize the number of bird hits by reducing lights at night and treating glass to make it more apparent to birds.

“Make it so they can see it and understand that it is a physical barrier through which they cannot fly,” Collins added.

“The first 200 feet of One WTC are covered in non-reflective glass fins,” Jordan Barowitz, a representative for the Durst Organization, a co-developer of One World Trade Center, stated in an email. This design was chosen because it significantly lowers bird strikes, which occur most commonly below 200 feet and are frequently caused by shiny glass.”

“We care greatly for wild birds and conserving them,” said Dara McQuillan, a spokesperson for Silverstein Properties, the developer of three other trade center skyscrapers. This is a condensed version of the information.