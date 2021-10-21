Hundreds of migrants seeking asylum have been dehumanized and sexually abused by border officials, according to a new report.

Human Rights Watch received reports of over 160 incidences of misbehavior and abuse against asylum seekers by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials, especially those working with Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The data was obtained after the advocacy group submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, which was received on September 24 and made public today on the advocacy group’s website.

A Border Patrol agent hitting a lady in the lower pelvis, leaving bruises, an officer forcing a woman to undress and improperly touch him, and an agent forcing a woman to give him oral sex in return for her release from custody were among the events detailed in the report.

Human Rights Watch commented, “The FOIA records depict a picture of DHS as an organization that appears to have institutionalized appalling abuses at the US border.” “The United States should take immediate and sustained action to prevent such abuses by reforming migrant border reception and DHS accountability practices, including securing remedies for damaged migrants and asylum seekers.” Between 2017 and 2018, the report mentioned 27 “potential CBP and ICE [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] due process violations” in addition to these physical abusers. One woman, for example, told agents she was terrified to return home, which is a requirement for filing an asylum application, but officers noted that she had not expressed this fear.

According to Human Rights Watch, these cases show that CBP, the nation’s largest federal law enforcement agency, has functioned with a lack of openness, monitoring, and accountability for years.

According to a poll conducted by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General in 2019, 47 percent of CBP personnel believe that officials at all levels are not held accountable for their actions. CBP’s former deputy assistant commissioner for internal affairs, James Wong, described the agency’s leadership as “reluctant to hold agents and others within the agency accountable for their actions, including if they were involved in criminal activity,” according to an affidavit from the previous year. Human Rights Watch’s findings follow a steady increase in the number of migrants encountered at America’s southwest land border during the Biden presidency. Data from August. This is a condensed version of the information.