Hundreds of migrants have been flown back to Iraq from a border camp in Belarus.

According to the Associated Press, hundreds of Iraqis have been taken back to their homeland due to tensions between Belarus and Poland.

No further migrants were observed in the temporary camps, according to Belarusian media. The migrants were allegedly housed in a heated facility to protect them from the cold or put on aircraft back to their native countries.

According to Russia’s Iraq consul Majid al-Kilani, 430 Iraqis have registered for flights back home. According to a spokeswoman for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, 374 citizens boarded a flight on November 18 morning.

However, Natalya Eismont, the spokeswoman, said that up to 7,000 migrants remained in the nation.

Many migrants have been fleeing countries like Iraq and Syria that are undergoing sociopolitical unrest in the hopes of gaining entry to the European Union. Migrants from Belarus have been arriving in greater numbers in Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania.

According to the Associated Press, Belarus has been accused of using migrants as pawns by Western nations in order to “destabilize the 27-nation bloc in revenge for sanctions imposed on his autocratic dictatorship.” The charges have been refuted by Belarusian officials.

Poland has adopted a firm stance against the flood of migrants, who have received a mixed response. Human rights groups have criticized officials for pushing migrants back into Belarus and employing excessive force, including the use of water cannons on them, while EU countries have applauded the government for its reinforcements.

The Polish government has been silent on the migrant exodus from their country.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Approximately 2,000 individuals, largely from the Middle East, have been stranded at the border crossing since November 8, locked in a gloomy jungle as forces from the two countries clashed. In recent weeks, at least 12 individuals have died in the area, including a 1-year-old whose death was reported by a Polish humanitarian agency on Thursday.

Poland refused to let them in, and Belarus did not want them to return to Minsk or settle in the country in any way.

The flight on November 18 will make two stops, one in Erbil and the other in Baghdad, Iraq’s capital.

Ylva Duflo, the European Union Commissioner for Home Affairs, has fired the latest salvo in the verbal war. This is a condensed version of the information.