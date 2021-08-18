Hundreds of men tear the clothes off a female TikTok star in a shocking video.

According to authorities, a woman in Pakistan was viciously beaten, thrown into the air, and had her clothes ripped from her while recording a TikTok video.

The unidentified woman claimed she was recording at a park in Lahore on Saturday when she was attacked by a crowd of up to 400 guys.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing a woman being violently grabbed up and taken through a crowd of hundreds gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan to commemorate the end of British colonial rule.

During the altercation, the woman, who works as a TikToker in Pakistan, said she and six others sought to flee the gathering when 300 to 400 people “attacked us” and “assaulted us viciously.”

According to a first information report (FIR) filed at the Lorry Adda police station and published by Pakistani newspaper Dawn, she told police, “The throng was big, and people were mounting the enclosure and coming towards us.”

“People pushed and pulled me to the point where my clothing were torn. Several individuals attempted to assist me, but the throng was too large, and they continued to throw me into the air,” she continued.

During the battle, the woman said her ring and earrings, as well as a phone belonging to a man she was with, his identity card, and Rs15,000 in cash, were “forcibly removed.”

On Tuesday, Lahore police filed a complaint against hundreds of unidentified individuals for allegedly abusing and stealing from the woman and her six companions.

According to Dawn, the FIR was filed under the Pakistan Penal Code sections 354 A (assault or use of criminal force against a woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation for causing death, hurt, or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting), and 149 (unlawful assembly).

