Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break.

In northern Nigeria’s Kogi State, gunmen are said to have opened fire on soldiers and released hundreds of detainees.

The state commissioner of police and other heads of security services are now attempting to retake control at the scene, according to Ayuba Edeh, the assistant inspector-general of Police Zone 8. Edeh has been contacted by this publication for more comment.

The jailbreak is likely to have taken place in Kabba’s medium-security federal penitentiary facility.

According to unconfirmed accounts from local media outlet Vanguard, gunmen numbering “in the tens” spearheaded the attack on the jail center, which is located on the Lokoja highway.

The armed prison break operation is said to have started on Sunday night and lasted until Monday morning, killing an unknown number of military troops defending the perimeter before attacking the center itself.

The shooters are alleged to have then targeted the jail staff before going to “set all the convicts free,” according to Vanguard. The gunmen’s motivation is unknown at this time.

Unseasonably heavy rain early Monday morning is likely to have aided the bold plan, with the jail complex housing the convicts apparently “submerged by flooding.”

Approximately 100 of the detainees freed by the gunmen have subsequently been re-arrested, according to several local media sites contacted by This website.

“During the attack, security officers on duty, which consisted of 15 soldiers, 10 police officers, and 10 armed guards of the NCoS [Nigeria Correctional Service] on duty fought gallantly to repel the onslaught,” Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola said in a statement on Monday.

“Unfortunately, two Correctional Service officials are still missing, while one soldier and a police officer were killed in the attack.”

He stated that at the time of the incident, the Kabba Custodial prison had 294 inmates, many of whom escaped when the attackers used explosives to damage three sides of the surrounding fence.

Some 28 detainees were not able to flee, and some have returned to the facility voluntarily this morning.

On social media, one unconfirmed photo of a man standing watch peering through a massive hole knocked through the prison wall has surfaced.

The picture’s poster, who was contacted by this website, has added the. This is a condensed version of the information.