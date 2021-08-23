Hundreds of households were left in the dark after a power outage.

Since just after 10.30pm last night, residents in the WA11 postcode, which includes St Helens, have been without power.

The power outage was unexpected, according to Scottish Power, and repairs are taking longer than expected due to the severity of the problem.

Engineers are presently working in the region to restore the damage.

The power is expected to be restored by 12 p.m. on Monday.

“A power cut has occurred in the WA11 postcode area of St Helens, impacting properties in Ennerdale Avenue, Mardale Avenue, and the adjacent area,” Scottish Power said.

“We had no idea there would be a power outage until 10:34 p.m.,” says the narrator.

“Due to the size of the repair, repairs are taking longer than predicted, and our team is now working to restore power to your home as swiftly and safely as possible by 12 p.m.

“If this information changes, we will update this notification. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused you, and we appreciate your patience.”