Hundreds of Haitians protest over missionary kidnappings, prompting the appointment of a new national police chief.

In the wake of the kidnapping of 17 missionaries and significant protests, Haiti’s National Police Chief resigned on Thursday night, and was replaced by Frantz Elbé.

Following Léon Charles’ retirement, Prime Minister Ariel Henry named a new head of the National Police. “We want public peace to be restored, normal life to be resumed, and democracy to be re-established,” Henry stated.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, shutting down a neighborhood and pleading for action to address the country’s deteriorating insecurity and lack of gasoline, with some even calling for Henry’s resignation.

Hundreds of supporters of Jimmy Cherizier, the head of “G9 Family and Allies,” who spoke out against the kidnapping, attended a Friday rally.

The head of the 400 Mawozo gang, who police say is keeping 17 missionaries from Christian Aid Ministries, a U.S. religious organization, captive, has now threatened to kill them if his $1 million ransom is not paid.

“You may be wondering why our employees opted to live in such a challenging and risky environment, despite the obvious dangers. “Our workers, who are now being held prisoner in Haiti, expressed a desire to faithfully serve God in Haiti before departing,” Christian Aid Ministries said.

71 women and 30 children have been kidnapped this year, according to UNICEF.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The FBI is assisting Haitian authorities in locating the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were kidnapped. According to a local human rights organization, their Haitian driver was also taken.

“Pray that their faith in God will be strengthened even more during this trying time,” Christian Aid Ministries added.

In response to the missionaries’ kidnappings, US press secretary Jen Psaki dodged questions at the White House on Friday about whether the Biden administration would consider halting deportations of Haitians to their homeland or expanding a US military presence on the ground.

“We’re working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to get these individuals home,” she said. “They are U.S. citizens, and during the previous few years, U.S. citizens have been targeted for kidnapping for ransom in Haiti and other nations as well.” One of the reasons the State Department issued a warning about the possibility of kidnapping in August is because of this. This is a condensed version of the information.