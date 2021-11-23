Hundreds of Google employees are encouraging their coworkers to oppose the company’s mandatory vaccination policy.

At least 600 Google employees have written a manifesto urging coworkers to oppose a vaccine mandate requirement and urging management to adopt a new one that is “inclusive of all Googlers,” according to CNBC.

The statement comes as the deadline for employees to post their vaccination status and if they want to return to work to a company webpage approaches on December 3. All employees must report to the physical office at least three days a week by January 10.

Companies with more than 100 employees must require full vaccination or regular testing by January 4, according to the Biden administration. Google has mandated that all workers who work on government contracts, whether directly or indirectly, be vaccinated, with no option for testing. This is described as “coercive” and “the antithesis of inclusiveness” by the manifesto’s authors. “I do not believe Google should have access to Googlers’ health and medical histories, and vaccination status is no exception,” the manifesto says.

