Hundreds of gas stations, including Merseyside garages, have a £30 restriction.

Petrol station lines continue to form around the country, with reports that at least half of the stations have ran out of fuel.

Despite government warnings, large crowds are flocking to gas stations to fill up.

According to the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), over two-thirds of its approximately 5,500 independent stores are out of fuel, with the rest “partly dry and running out quickly.”

According to the Mirror, several merchants have been obliged to limit supplies to £30 per motorist due to the circumstances.

However, in a joint statement, firms such as Shell, ExxonMobil, and Greenergy reaffirmed that supply constraints are due to “temporary surges in customer demand, not a countrywide scarcity of fuel.”

The EG Group, which operates 367 petrol stations under the BP, Esso, and Texaco brands, has set a £30 per fill-up cap.

The limit is in place to ensure that all customers have a “fair chance to refuel” and that things continue to “operate smoothly.”

“Due to the present exceptional customer demand for fuel and associated supply issues, we have decided to establish a £30 per customer restriction on all of our grades of fuel,” an EG Group spokesperson stated.

“This is a company choice to guarantee that all of our clients have an equal opportunity to refuel and that our locations continue to work efficiently.

“During these difficult times, we respectfully request that everyone visiting our facilities treat our staff, supply chain partners, and customers with respect.”

All EG Group-operated petrol stations with these names now have a £30 fuel limit.

However, because they are run by different organizations, other garages with the same branding will not impose the limit.

Here is a complete list of locations, and you can also search up your local site on the EG Group’s petrol station map.

