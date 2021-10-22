Hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled due to a Skywest Airlines outage.

Following a five-hour computer failure, Skywest Airlines customers endured aggravating flight delays and cancellations across the country on Thursday.

According to Reuters, some 700 flights were canceled, hurting some of the country’s top airline companies. American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Airlines, and Alaska Airlines all use SkyWest for regional services.

According to the article, a SkyWest internal computer glitch shut down operations for almost five hours before being rectified, and flights resumed on Thursday evening.

SkyWest is one of America’s largest regional services, serving millions of North American visitors each month.

Flight disruptions through Friday morning are expected, according to a representative for the firm, “while we strive to bring personnel and aircraft into position.”

“SkyWest is experiencing an internal server outage, and our IT teams are trying to rectify the situation,” SkyWest wrote in response to The Washington Newsday’s request for an update.

“We apologize for any trouble this has caused our customers; we are working to minimize the impact on Friday’s schedule and restore to normal operations as soon as possible.”

Travelers who were scheduled to depart from San Francisco International Airport spoke with ABC30.

“It’s been strange and annoying,” traveler Phillip Hogan told a reporter, before adding that the most irritating aspect for him was the lack of good communication.

“I understand awful things happen, weather mechanics, and so on,” he explained. They should, however, be able to provide you with some knowledge, comfort, and security.” Hundreds of angry passengers flocked to social media to vent their displeasure with the flight cancellations.

Skywest has issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/yZyscUzjSG Ryan Ewing (@FlyingHighRyan) (@FlyingHighRyan) (@FlyingHighRyan) (@Fly 22nd of October, 2021 “Anyone have knowledge on #SkyWest outage?” tweeted John Freeney. In #Boise, #United #Delta #Alaska is having an impact.

“I’m sitting next to a #skywest pilot in BOI, and he has no idea what’s going on… since the communications system is down.” The gate attendant is attempting to keep us informed… but doesn’t know… so it’s futile.” “Stuck in Seattle attempting to travel to Sacramento,” Marco Orsetti tweeted. The country’s inability to work in’manual mode’ is a sad state of affairs. A server outage causes the system to shut down and. This is a condensed version of the information.