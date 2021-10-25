Hundreds of emergency workers have taken to the streets of New York City in protest of the vaccine mandate.

Hundreds of emergency workers in the Brooklyn borough of New York City stopped roadways in protest of the city’s vaccination mandate for municipal workers.

City workers from the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Sanitation Department of New York (SDNY), and the New York Police Department were among those who demonstrated (NYPD).

A sizable throng gathered at the FDNY’s headquarters in downtown Brooklyn, according to photos and videos. Protesters are scheduled to rally and march to City Hall across the Brooklyn Bridge.

Regular COVID-19 testing will no longer be an option in place of immunizations, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio, who also announced that city employees, including first responders, will have until October 29 to acquire at least one dose of the vaccine.

“It’s now a requirement for all city agencies and employees. It’s past time to have everyone immunized. Our government personnel will lead us out of the COVID period “According to de Blasio.

“As a result, we recommend vaccination. You have the option of taking unpaid leave if you so desire. We’ll consult with your union to determine the next steps. But the bottom line is that we won’t pay anyone until they’ve been vaccinated “Added the mayor.

Employers are bracing for serious labour shortages as the regulation is expected to apply to around 160,000 employees who have not yet been compelled to get a vaccination.

The overall immunization percentage for the NYPD was 71 percent as of last Tuesday.

Other city personnel have even lower vaccination rates, with only 60% of the uniformed workforce of the SDNY and FDNY having had their immunizations.

De Blasio has also given a $500 bonus to city workers if they are shot at.