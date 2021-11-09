Hundreds of duped patients could be forced to pay the alleged fake COVID testing site.

Hundreds of consumers may be asked to repay a defunct New Jersey COVID-19 testing facility accused of providing false results.

The FBI raided Infinity Diagnostics in Ventnor in December 2020, and the company closed down soon after. The lab was accused of giving out finger-stick antibody tests that weren’t capable of accomplishing what they said they could.

Officials advised patients to get re-tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible following the lab’s shutdown.

A class action settlement against Infinity Diagnostics was approved by a preliminary court on November 5. Around 400 patients should be entitled to reimbursement for the allegedly bogus tests they got, according to Stephen Denittis, an attorney representing the plaintiffs in the action.

“We thought it was incredibly outrageous that a lab would potentially, supposedly, defraud individuals to earn money off of this,” Denittis told NBC New York.

Patients who have a receipt for their test will receive a full $75 refund from Infinity Diagnostics under the proposed settlement currently before the court. Other patients who do not have a receipt may be eligible for up to $37.50 in reimbursement.

According to the US Attorney’s office, no charges have been brought in the matter.

The complaint named Thomas and Bonnie Young, a couple from New Jersey, as one of the patients.

“I believe they thoroughly exploited people,” Bonnie Young told NBC New York.

“The way the whole thing was run was sort of sketchy, you know,” Thomas Young added.

The case’s next court date is January 21, at which point a judge could potentially make a decision on the settlement. If that’s the case, Denittis estimates that reimbursements to patients might arrive in 60-90 days.

Infinity Diagnostics has not responded to press inquiries regarding their purported behavior. The corporation still denies any wrongdoing, according to the proposed settlement. Infinity’s claim, according to Denittis, is that it was unaware that its tests were invalid.

“They insisted…that it was an official test,” Denittis explained. “They didn’t believe they were, and they claimed it wasn’t on purpose.” Denittis and Infinity Diagnostics were contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

