Hundreds of dollars were penalized to fly tippers over filthy trash piles.

Following the discovery of filthy piles of garbage in the street, two fly tippers were penalised hundreds of pounds apiece.

Last month, council inspectors examined a number of fly tipping offences, and two people were fined £400 each.

The FPNs were given for garbage strewn on Station Road in Ellesmere Port and Mount Pleasant Drive in Winsford, including sacks of household waste, children’s toys, and even a chair and sofa.

“Our Regulatory Services teams are boosting their efforts to clamp down on fly-tipping across the borough,” said Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways, and Strategic Transport at Cheshire West & Chester Council.

“There is no excuse for fly tipping; it is not only a nuisance in our environment and can potentially attract unpleasant pests, but it also costs the Council a lot of money to clean it up.” We’ll take whatever procedures are required to track down criminals and prosecute them.” During September, the investigating team issued a number of warning letters in these regions.

Those who uncover illegal garbage tipping or watch it being tipped are advised to report it to the Council’s website or the ‘Report It’ app 24 hours a day.

[email protected] is the email address for anyone having film or images of fly-tipping.

Residents are asked to give as much information about the footage as possible with the Council’s Regulatory Services staff, including:

The incident’s date, time, and location

a description of the garbage dumped in the open

If there were any more witnesses, what were their names and where did they come from?

How many people were spotted dumping the trash, and what distinguishes them or a description of their appearance?

Vehicle details if any are involved (make, model, colour and registration number).