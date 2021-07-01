Hundreds of deaths could be connected to a heat wave in the United States and Canada.

Authorities estimate that hundreds of people have died as a result of the heatwave that is sweeping across Canada and the United States’ Northwest.

Between Friday and Wednesday afternoon, the chief coroner of British Columbia claimed her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected fatalities.”

Lisa Lapointe noted that in a normal five-day period, roughly 165 people would die in the province, and that many of the recent deaths could be due to the heat.

Heat has been blamed for more than 60 deaths in Oregon, and at least 20 in Washington state, according to health officials.

The heatwave was triggered by a dome of high pressure over the Northwest, which was exacerbated by human-caused climate change, which is increasing the likelihood and severity of extreme weather occurrences.