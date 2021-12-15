Hundreds of dead and sick puffins have washed up on Orkney’s beaches.

Hundreds of sick and dead puffins have washed up on the shores of Orkney, raising fears for the survival of the remaining animals.

A high number of dead birds have been recovered at Scapa beach and other beaches around Orkney, according to vets at Flett and Carmichael, a small clinic on the Scottish island, including a number of puffins.

They stated the birds they received were “very frail,” with some requiring rehydration fluids to stay alive.

The deaths have been reported to the Department of Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, according to the practice.

The reason why puffins are being found dead or barely alive on the island is being investigated, according to vet Leah Hunter of the PA News Agency.

She stated that the practice is in contact with the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, which is gathering data on the deceased puffins discovered in north-east Scotland and now Orkney.

“The puffins should be far out at sea in groups at this time of year, so the fact that they are washing up on land shows that something has gone terribly wrong for them,” Ms Hunter explained.

“However, we will do our best to treat them and return them home if they survive the following several days.” The puffins that were shown to us were frail and freezing.” A high number of seabirds, including puffins, guillemots, and razorbills, were discovered dead along Scotland’s eastern coast and elsewhere in the UK earlier this year.

While the actual reason of these birds’ deaths is unknown, the RSPB has previously said that climate change is affecting prey fish populations and causing more intense weather events.

Ms Hunter believes that recent harsh weather, such as Storm Arwen, which wreaked havoc on portions of Scotland’s north-east, may have harmed some of the puffins.

“Research is being done to see if there is an uncommon reason for this occurrence,” she added. “At this time, we don’t have any other information.” Water, plankton, and fish samples were gathered off the east coast of Scotland by vessels from the Scottish Government’s Marine Scotland Directorate, according to the Scottish Government. “The summary has come to an end.”