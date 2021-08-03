Hundreds of Covid infections are reported to have dropped weekly in Liverpool.

In a week, the city of Liverpool saw a reduction in Covid infections of more than 350 cases.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the city region saw 1,775 infections in the week ending July 29, down 375 from the previous week.

It signifies that the percentage change from week to week was 17 percent lower.

Infections decreased across the city region, with the largest week-to-week percentage drop occurring in Halton, where there was a 38 percent decrease.

Infections decreased in Warrington, Cheshire West and Chester, and West Lancashire.

Infections decreased in England as well. England had 164,315 coronavirus cases in the week ending July 29, down from 880,84 cases in the previous seven days.

Liverpool

The most recent rate of infection was 356.4 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Sefton

In the week ending July 29, there were 856 instances in Sefton, 246 fewer than the previous week. This signifies that the percentage change from week to week has dropped by 22%.

The most recent infection rate was 309.7 persons per 100,000.

Wirral

In the week ending July 29, there were 996 positive tests, which is 307 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 24% from week to week. 307.4 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 354 positive tests, which is 170 fewer than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week declined by 32% in the week ending July 29. The infection rate is currently at 273.5 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending July 29, there were 648 positive tests, which is 238 fewer than the previous week.

358.8 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate. In St Helens, the percentage change from week to week declined by 27%.

Knowsley

In the week ending July 29, there were a total of 590 instances, which is 84 fewer than the previous week.

