Hundreds of Chinese fishing boats scour the Galapagos Islands seeking prey.

The Galapagos Islands were crucial in understanding how life, all life, evolved and developed for Charles Darwin and his theory of evolution.

The Pacific islands, hundreds of miles from the mainland, are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

But not if you’re a Chinese fisherman. An armada of nearly 300 Chinese ships has gone halfway around the world in an attempt to entice the elusive Humboldt squid from the depths of the Pacific Ocean.

The Associated Press and Spanish-language broadcaster Univision accompanied the Ocean Warrior fishing ship on an 18-day cruise this summer to witness the Chinese distant-water fishing fleet on the high seas off South America, according to the New Zealand Herald.

The journal claims that decades of overfishing and keeping China’s fishing fleet at sea is a technical accomplishment made feasible by billions in government subsidies. “Beijing claims to have zero tolerance for unlawful fishing, citing recent moves such as a temporary prohibition on high-seas squid fishing as proof of its environmental stewardship,” the report added. Those who now criticize China, notably the United States and Europe, have ravaged the oceans for decades. However, the sheer size of the Chinese fleet, as well as its recent arrival in the Americas, has raised concerns that it may deplete marine stocks.”

Meanwhile, activists are reportedly pushing for fishing limitations as part of ongoing talks on a first-ever High Seas Treaty, which might improve international cooperation in the world’s usually lawless waters, which cover roughly half of the planet.

The Associated Press (AP) witnessed up close that 24 of the 30 vessels had a history of labor abuse allegations, previous convictions for unlawful fishing, or displayed symptoms of possibly breaking maritime law, according to the newspaper. These issues, taken together, demonstrated how the wide ocean surrounding the Americas — where the United States has traditionally controlled and China is jockeying for power — had become a magnet for the fish industry’s worst offenders.

It claimed that 16 ships sailed with their mandatory safety transponders turned off, broadcast multiple electronic IDs, or transmitted information that didn’t match their listed name or location – discrepancies that are frequently associated with illegal fishing – despite the fact that the Associated Press found no evidence they were involved in illegal fishing.

“Beijing is dumping its overfishing problem on the rest of the world.”

