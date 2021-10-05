Hundreds of cats saved from euthanasia by a shelter after being discovered in an unventilated U-Haul truck.

Local authorities discovered forty-one cats in the back of a U-Haul van, along with furnishings, as the owners attempted to drive from Florida to Idaho.

After taking the cats in and saving them from euthanasia, an animal sanctuary is now requesting assistance.

Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, Atlanta’s largest no-kill animal shelter, put out a plea for help on Facebook yesterday, October 4, along with photos of the cats’ environment. “They were packed into carriers, some four and five to a carrier, and then loaded into the back of a U-Haul truck like boxes or furniture,” Samantha Shelton, CEO and founder of Furkids, told This website.

“The owners were attempting to transfer from Florida to Idaho with the cats in the truck when Cordele police caught them,” she explained.

“The cats were in a crammed U-Haul with boxes, furniture, and other belongings. The truck lacked ventilation and appeared to be a coffin. It’s a miracle they lived, because the majority of people would have died.”

According to Shelton, police in Cordele are actively investigating the owners’ case. The Chief of the Cordele Police Department has been approached for comment by this website.

On Saturday, Cordele Animal Control emailed Furkids, requesting assistance in rescuing the kittens. Animal Control indicated that they will be forced to euthanize all 41 of them on Monday am due to a lack of space.

The cats have not yet arrived to Furkids, and their medical conditions have not yet been determined. “Our team drove to Cordele this morning to pick up the cats, and they will arrive at Furkids this afternoon for admission screening and exams,” Shelton said.

“It will take us around ten days to assess them and offer whatever medical care they may require. We are optimistic that everything will be resolved within that time range. We’ll make sure they’re all healthy, spayed/neutered, vaccinated, flea and parasite-free, and up to date on their vaccinations.”

To make place for this new flood of felines in need, the animal shelter is seeking for donations as well as the adoption of existing cats.

“We cannot emphasize enough how full we are, but we are battling tooth and nail to save these kitties. This is a condensed version of the information.