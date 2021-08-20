Hundreds of California students are placed in quarantine during the first week of school: “A Perfect Storm”

Hundreds of students in Southern California school districts are in quarantine after testing positive or being exposed to someone with COVID-19 on Friday, the end of the first week of classes for many schools.

500 children in Lake Elsinore’s school district, located in the western portion of Riverside County, have already been ordered home to quarantine, according to KTLA, a CW-affiliated station in Los Angeles. According to the Riverside Press-Enterprise, about 300 of the kids were from Elsinore High School, which started classes on August 11.

Melissa Valdez, a representative for the Lake Elsinore Unified School District, sent an email to the Press-Enterprise about the incident. “This exposure occurring during the first week of school presented a perfect storm environment,” she wrote in the newspaper, according to the publication.

According to The Press-Enterprise, “since kids have not been on campus over the last year, many students were unable to identify classmates for contact tracing, which needed full classrooms to be impacted.”

Valdez is also believed to have remarked that children who are confined at home can participate in online education and home tasks to keep up with their classmates.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California imposed a mask mandate for all K-12 schools in the state, which sparked outrage. Last week, the Orange County Board of Education filed a petition to overturn the mandate, which the California Supreme Court dismissed on Wednesday.

This summer, the Delta variety produced a spike in COVID-19 cases around the country, including in California. As students return to school, schools have been grappling with how to combat rising case numbers.

After nearly one-third of its teachers got too ill to report to work, Ontario Christian High School in San Bernardino County decided to postpone the first day of school. The school had planned to welcome pupils on August 18, but that date has now been pushed back to August 30.

Though the Ontario school did not mention coronavirus or COVID-19 in its notification about the sick teachers, COVID-19 infections have recently increased dramatically in San Bernardino County. According to the San Bernardino Sun, the county reported 5,618 new cases compared to a week earlier, a 59 percent rise.

Other schools in, according to the Los Angeles Daily News on Thursday. This is a condensed version of the information.