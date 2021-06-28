Hundreds of cabin employees and pilots have joined a protest in the tourism industry.

Cabin crews, pilots, and travel agencies have urged the government to simplify foreign travel regulations and provide financial assistance to a sector that is experiencing “chaos.”

Hundreds of people working in the travel sector marched outside Parliament in Westminster, Holyrood in Edinburgh, and Stormont in Belfast on a day of action organized by the industry association Abta.

Many of the demonstrators were in uniform, and they took over College Green in downtown London, holding signs that said “stand up for travel” and “allow safe passage overseas.”

They also requested answers as to why the government has failed to include nations with low Covid-19 rates on the overseas travel green list, despite the fact that those countries appear to satisfy the criteria.

Paul Naylor, 49, of Steppes Travel, was one of the participants, saying, “We need targeted financial support because our industry is arguably the most in-demand right now.”

“People are clamoring for vacations, whether short or long-haul, and our sector is completely reliant on government rules.

“We understand that safety comes first, but we just need some assistance and support to get us through this because an in-demand sector should not be allowed to fail.”

Travel companies stated they were slammed with costs and were unable to fully utilize assistance programs such as the furlough plan because personnel was required to monitor bookings and process refunds for cancellations in accordance with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office guidance.

“Specialist travel firms have been operating for 40 to 50 years; you cannot create another one and reach to the same level,” Bharat Gadhoke, head of commercial at the Association of Independent Tour Operators, said.

“People have sold their homes, cars, and pensions to pay (refund) money back, and we are still in a situation where the government is sloppily deciding what to do. It’s been a shambles.”

“What we really need is a tourism minister who understands the entire outward tourism industry because no one in Parliament understands how travel works,” said Arron Mitchell, director of Syte Travel.

