Hundreds Of Birds Crash Into A NYC Building Due To A “Perfect Combination”

Hundreds of migrating songbirds were killed as they collided with the World Trade Center’s glass skyscrapers in New York City.

After becoming disoriented by the skyscraper’s reflecting glasses, at least 291 birds were discovered dead on the city’s walkways. Some of the species found in the flock’s graveyard included black-and-white warblers, American redstarts, and ovenbirds.

The deaths, according to Kaitlyn Parkins, associate director of conservation and research at NYC Audubon, were caused by the glass skyscrapers mixed with the inclement weather on Monday and Tuesday.

“We had a large storm and odd weather, and there were a lot of birds, and that’s kind of the perfect storm for bird-window collisions,” Parkins said.

“It appears that the storm pulled the birds in lower than they would have been otherwise, or simply disoriented them,” she continued. “The effects of nocturnal light on birds are also fairly substantial, particularly when the night is cloudy.”

Bird hits on the city’s skyscrapers are a frequent problem, according to Parkins, and NYC Audubon has been urging owners of the World Trade Center towers to decrease building lights at night and treat the glass for bird visibility in order to prevent fatal instances like this week’s.

According to a research by Portland Audubon, around one billion birds die each year in the United States as a result of window impacts, with up to 76 percent of them being fatal.

In an email, Jordan Barowitz, a representative for the Durst Organization, one of the co-developers of One World Trade Center, stated that the first 200 feet of his skyscraper are made up of non-reflective glass fins.

“This design was chosen because it significantly lowers bird strikes, which occur primarily below 200 feet and are typically caused by shiny glass,” Barowitz explained.

Daytime and nocturnal crashes are the two most common types of window collisions. Birds crash into windows during daylight because they see reflections of plants or look through the glass, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Meanwhile, light reflection diverts nocturnal migrants, which include most songbirds, from their migration pathways, especially under low-ceiling or foggy circumstances.

Melissa Breyer, the editorial director of the environmental journal Treehugger, claimed on Twitter that she spent over an hour picking up dead birds before sunrise and sharing photos to raise awareness of “the horror of migratory songbird fatalities.”

According to director Ritamary McMahon, about 77 of the hundreds of dead birds were sent to the Wild Bird Fund’s rehab to be treated for injuries. Brief News from Washington Newsday.