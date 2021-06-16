Hundreds of balloons fill the skies over Southport in honor of a terrible schoolgirl.

From Southport Beach, hundreds of balloons were released into the sky.

Semina Halliwell’s friends and relatives gathered on Tuesday evening in her honor after she died on Saturday after several days in the hospital.

Semina, a student at Stanley High School, was twelve years old. Children are being offered assistance, according to the school.

READ MORE: Family ‘removed’ from Pontins after ‘kick off’ by seven police cars

At 6 p.m., white and silver balloons were released from the beach, with memorials, flowers, and messages left on the sea wall.

Semina’s death has shocked the community, prompting a flood of tributes from close and far.

Rachel, her mother, told the ECHO: “She was stunning and hilarious. She had a passion for singing and dancing.

“Model agencies had approached her about working for them, but she lacked confidence. She was blind to her own beauty.

“She was a compassionate and compassionate person who adored her brothers Rafy and Jorge, as well as her many friends and family members.

“I’m heartbroken beyond comprehension. My heart has an emptiness that will never be filled.

“I can’t believe I’ll never see that lovely, lovely girl again till I die and go to paradise. Her suffering is now over.”