Hundreds of Americans remain in Afghanistan after the last plane departs, according to McCarthy.

After the last plane withdrawing US troops from the region departed earlier today, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed Democratic President Joe Biden for leaving “hundreds” of Americans in Afghanistan.

McCarthy delivered his remarks at a press conference on Monday evening, where he was joined by Republican members of Congress and former military veterans.

“Hundreds of Americans are still in Afghanistan,” McCarthy claimed. “College kids wanting to get out…,” he added of the remaining Americans in the country. as well as a mother and her offspring.” He didn’t go into detail on the other Americans who remained in the country.

McCarthy condemned “this administration’s determination to abandon Americans.” He went on to say that those left behind in the United States are now asking Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, “What is the plan?” What is the current plan for getting Americans out?”

According to ABC News State Department reporter Conor Finnegan, a senior State Department official informed reporters last Sunday that less than 250 American citizens who wanted to leave Afghanistan were still there.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.