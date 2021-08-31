Hundreds of Afghan children have arrived in the United Kingdom, each wrapped in a string.

Hundreds of Afghan children, some as young as a month old, arrived at Manchester Airport this week after fleeing the nation following the Taliban’s takeover.

The small baby was spotted wrapped in a blanket with a thread tied around it.

According to the Manchester Evening News, many more children were seen clutching to their parents, trembling from the cold.

After complaining of aches and pains, a vivacious mother passes away.

Some passengers wore the same nappies they had on when they boarded their aircraft.

Volunteers greeted them as they entered the terminal and handed them toys to keep them occupied.

One tiny girl concentrated for an hour on a single page of a coloring book, not saying a word as she worked with the Red Cross colors.

When she was told she could take the book to the quarantine hotel where she would spend the following ten days, she gripped it securely to her chest.

Hundreds of migrants – adults, children, and babies – landed in Manchester Airport from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, creating somber scenes.

Ru Shepherd is a Red Cross emergency response volunteer who has been assisting at Manchester Airport.

Ru has provided a welcoming face to the ‘bewildered’ new arrivals as well as amenities such as water, hot meals, and blankets.

“We were there to make sure they were safe, to give them fluids and nourishment, and to change their clothes,” she explains.

“It may be as basic as a bottle of water and a pair of socks and shoes,” says the narrator.

“Some had been in their clothing for up to three days,” says the narrator.

“They were perplexed and worn out. Everyone seemed calm and grateful, including the youngsters.

“They were extremely courteous and grateful.

“Because they had no notion what would happen next, they were informed what would happen and where they would go. They didn’t even know where they were in England.”

“The passengers were quite solemn and very quiet,” Ru recalls of the ambience in the station when the displaced Afghans arrived.

“I believe they were unsure of what to anticipate, and the commotion was caused by the agencies’ efforts to process them all and ensure their requirements were fulfilled.

“There.”

The summary comes to a close.

”