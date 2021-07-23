Hundreds attend the burial of a 12-year-old girl who was described as “lovely and hilarious.”

A 12-year-old girl who was described as “lovely and amusing” was laid to rest today in a touching tribute to her brief life.

Semina Halliwell’s family and friends gathered to St Patrick’s Church in Marshside, Southport, to say their final goodbyes.

Semina died on June 11th, four days after being admitted to the hospital.

Rachel Halliwell, her mother, alleges her daughter committed suicide.

The police investigation is still ongoing, and the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Semina’s coffin was transported by a horse-drawn carriage, with white roses held by mourners.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral, with many more watching on screens and listening to a speaker set up on the church grounds.

A portrait of Semina was also on display outside the church.

As Leona Lewis’ version of “Run” played, a photo montage of the Stanley High student was shown.

Friends paid loving homage to Semina, who was “faithful, compassionate, and beloved,” as mourners gathered to honor her brief life.

Gary Bevin, former headteacher of St Patrick’s primary school, where Semina attended when she was younger, paid a heartfelt tribute to her, saying that everyone who knew her felt blessed to have known her.

“Semina appeared confident, but she was also incredibly sensitive, a beautiful combination,” he explained. She inherited her mother’s generosity, yet she had her own distinct personality.

“She probably would have preferred to be remembered as cool, which she was.

“She was witty and had a heart-melting smile.”

“I hope you realized how much your friendship meant to me,” her buddy Lincoln remarked.

“We had a wonderful day together. Semina, I’ll never forget you; I hope you’re dancing with the angels right now. “I will always love you.”

Semina’s mother, Rachel, previously told The Washington Newsday that her daughter was “so beautiful and so funny.” She had a passion for singing and dancing.

“Model agencies had approached her about working for them, but she lacked confidence. She was blind to her own beauty.

“She was loving and caring, and she adored her brothers Rafy and Jorge, as well as her many friends and family members.

“I’m speechless. I’m heartbroken beyond words. There is an unfillable gap in my heart.” The summary comes to a close. ”