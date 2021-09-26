Hundreds attend Gabby Petito’s memorial service while the search for Brian Laundrie continues.

Hundreds of people gathered in Long Island, New York, on Sunday for a public memorial service for Gabby Petito, a week after her body was discovered in Wyoming. In the meantime, her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, has gone missing.

According to Florida TV station WFLA, the queue outside the funeral home in Holbrook, New York, where the service was place, went around the block.

During the service, her father, Joseph Petito, delivered a eulogy.

“Gabby is the most incredible human being I’ve ever encountered… I’m asking you to be inspired by how she treated people in general.” According to Joseph Petito

“She actually cared for people… Be motivated by what she brought to the table when you leave today… As a father, I couldn’t be happier.”

Jim Schmidt, Petito’s stepfather, also spoke.

According to Newsday, Schmidt remarked, “Gabby helped taught me that you can always make money but you can’t make up for missed time.” “She is an inspiration to all of us to live in the now and love and give love to others like she did.”

Petito was born and reared on Long Island, but had lately moved to North Port, Florida, to live with Laundrie.

Petito and Laundrie took a cross-country excursion in a van in June. Petito’s relatives reported her missing on September 11 when Laundrie returned to the couple’s North Port residence.

While relatives, acquaintances, and members of the public grieved Petito’s death in New York on Sunday, police continue to look for Laundrie, who has been missing for more than a week.

Following a grand jury indictment, the FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest on Wednesday, stating that between August 30 and September 1, Laundrie “knowingly… used one or more illegal access devices… with intent to defraud.” A debit card and the personal identification information for two Capital One bank accounts are among the accused devices.

For more than a week, police have been looking for Laundrie in the almost 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Florida. His family believes he may have wandered into the region.

In their hunt, authorities deployed drones, dogs, and dive teams.

Josh Taylor, a spokeswoman for the North Port Police Department, wrote in an email to This website on Sunday afternoon: “Nothing. This is a condensed version of the information.