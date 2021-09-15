Hummingbird, a new 1920s-themed bar, is set to open in Liverpool’s city center.

Later this month, a new pub will open on North John Street in Liverpool’s city center.

According to its founders, Hummingbird intends to be one of Liverpool’s most luxurious bars, drawing inspiration from the art deco era and providing a magnificent location to escape the ordinary.

Handcrafted cocktails and a variety of bar nibbles will be served at the venue.

Phil Haughton, who also runs McGuffie & Co on Castle Street, is the owner and operator of Hummingbird.

The bar has been in the works for almost a year, and now that limitations have been eased as a result of the government’s route out of lockdown, Phil and his staff are eager to open.

“Hummingbird is something I’ve wanted to pursue for a long time, and things were just coming together until Covid-19 threw a huge spanner in the works for everyone,” Phil added.

“As difficult as it was, lockdown allowed us to take a step back and rethink how a bar should work in the future, and we were able to make some beneficial changes as a result.

“Right now, I’m incredibly enthused about the future and think it’s a terrific time to open.” I believe that people have been missing out on the opportunity to socialize, and we want to provide our guests with the ideal setting in which to get together, forget about their troubles, and simply relax with excellent drinks and great company.”

The staff behind the bar, which is located in the center of the commercial sector, has paid close attention to every detail in order to provide guests with an intimate and authentic experience.

During the day, the bar seeks to provide a haven for individuals wishing to unwind and unwind. By night, the bar will take on a cocktail lounge vibe, evoking the spirit of the Roaring Twenties.

A diverse beverages menu of wines, Champagnes, beers, and spirits, as well as a cocktail menu of classics with some distinct Hummingbird twists, are available to guests. Sam Hudson, who has been the bar manager at McGuffie’s for the previous five years, will be in charge of the new Hummingbird crew.

