Humans walked in America 23,000 years ago, according to fossil footprints.

Researchers believe that early people were travelling across North America roughly 23,000 years ago, based on fossilized footprints discovered in New Mexico.

In White Sands National Park, the first footprints were discovered in a dry lake bed in 2009.

Seeds trapped in the footprints were recently analyzed by scientists at the US Geological Survey to determine their approximate age, which ranged between 22,800 to 21,130 years ago.

The discoveries could help scientists solve a long-standing riddle about when people first arrived in the Americas after spreading out from Africa and Asia.

The majority of scientists believe that prehistoric migration took place across a now-submerged land bridge connecting Asia and Alaska.

Other academics have proposed a range of plausible dates for human settlement in the Americas, ranging from 13,000 to 26,000 years ago or more, based on varied evidence, including stone tools, fossil bones, and genetic analyses.

According to the scientists, the present study provides a more solid basis for when humans first arrived in North America, albeit they could have arrived even earlier.

They stated in the journal Science on Thursday that fossil footprints provide more irrefutable and direct evidence than “cultural artefacts, modified bones, or other more traditional fossils.”

They stated, “What we give here is evidence of a firm time and location.”

Researchers assume that at least some of the tracks were created by children and teenagers during the last ice age, based on their size.