Humanity has run out of time to address climate change, and it is imperative that we act now — PM.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will warn at the Cop26 summit that humanity has “run down the clock” on climate change and that action must be taken immediately.

He is anticipated to push countries to shift from talk and debate to determined real-world action in an address to political leaders and delegates at the UN climate conference’s opening ceremony.

He’ll advocate for action on phasing out coal power, conserving and restoring forests, providing climate-change funding, and promoting electric vehicles.

If the economy recovers as expected and the UK’s aid budget returns to 0.7 percent of GDP by 2025, the Prime Minister has pledged an additional £1 billion in climate funding to help developing nations.

In the run-up to the discussions, the UK government has been chastised for lowering the assistance budget. Delivering a long-promised $100 billion a year by 2020 for poorer countries to develop cleanly and manage with climate impacts is a significant concern for developing countries.

A research released ahead to the Cop26 summit stated that developed countries would not reach the objective of $100 billion in public and private finance until 2023.

In 2019, the UK doubled its promised climate aid to £11.6 billion over five years, bringing the total to £12.6 billion assuming the new announcement is implemented.

Separately, the UN has warned that countries’ plans to reduce climate-warming emissions over the next decade will not be enough to keep the world on track to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, beyond which the world will experience increasingly severe extreme weather, rising seas, and damage to crops, health, and wildlife.

“Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change,” Mr Johnson will argue.

“It’s one minute to midnight, and we must act immediately.”

“If we don’t take climate change seriously now, it will be too late for our children tomorrow.”

“We have to shift from talk, debate, and discussion to determined, real-world action on coal, cars, currency, and trees,” he is anticipated to remark.

“What we need are explicit promises and concrete deadlines for change, not more dreams, aims, and aspirations, as valuable as they are.

"We have to get.