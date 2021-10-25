Human traffickers and drug dealers use social media to grow their businesses.

The so-called “Facebook Papers,” which are redacted versions of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s damning testimony before the US Senate Commerce Committee, demonstrate that the social media company has fought to rein in unlawful behavior on its platforms for years with limited success.

The global illegal drug business takes in more than $600 billion each year for its traffickers, while 21 million people worldwide are currently victims of sex and labor trafficking. All three of these unlawful markets are growing as a result of the savvy use of social media.

According to the Human Trafficking Institute, Facebook was used for the majority of online recruitment in active sex trafficking cases last year. Perpetrators took use of the platform, identifying and recruiting susceptible people using tactics such as fake identities and phony job listings.

“Human traffickers will target vulnerable populations with legitimate needs,” said Anjana Rajan, Chief Technology Officer of Polaris, a nonprofit that fights and prevents sex and labor trafficking in North America.

Users suffering from traumas, addictions, or poverty have more needs, according to her.

“They’ll figure out what those requirements are and pretend to meet them,” Rajan said. “It may be a job or an apartment, a sense of affection or a sense of belonging.”

With COVID-19 causing global economic and financial upheaval, as well as many people being confined to their homes, internet usage has surged. Facebook had a tremendous increase in users, income, and stock price during the first six months of the pandemic. Polaris researchers noticed rises in both the labor and sex trafficking industries at the same time.

Meanwhile, online sales have made it easier than ever to obtain narcotics. In a 2019 survey of young people aged 16 to 24, conducted by Volteface, a U.K.-based advocacy organization that specializes in drug advocacy and research, 24 percent of respondents said they had seen illicit drugs for sale on social media, including cannabis, cocaine, MDMA/Ecstasy, and Xanax (in order of prevalence).

According to Katya Kowalski, head of strategy at Volteface, social media has become a more popular way to reach out to young people and sell them narcotics.

“Drug traffickers frequently use specific emojis to convey specific messages,” she explained. “They’re going to write a. This is a condensed version of the information.