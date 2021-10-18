Human Rights Protesters Arrested During the Olympic Torch Lighting Ceremony in Beijing.

According to the Associated Press, three human rights activists were arrested Monday after accessing the grounds where the flame lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was taking place.

The activists attempted to get access to the site, Greece’s Temple of Hera, in order to protest Beijing’s selection as the Olympic host city despite current concerns about human rights issues in China.

The three activists dashed toward the burning flame, holding a Tibetan flag and a banner that said “No genocide games,” referring to the plight of Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province.

One protester asked, “How can Beijing be permitted to host the Olympics while they are committing genocide against the Uyghurs?”

As they attempted to reach the Temple of Hera, the origin of the ancient Olympics in Greece, police hurled the activists to the ground and imprisoned them, according to the Associated Press. Other protestors who attempted to enter the location earlier were detained by Greek police.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The light was ceremoniously ignited by the rays of the sun before being taken off on a tiny torch relay, with the public excluded due to pandemic safety procedures and a cloudless sky over the green landscape of Ancient Olympia.

During the lighting ceremony for the 2008 Beijing Summer Games, pro-democracy protests erupted as well.

Despite considerable international condemnation of China’s human rights record, the International Olympic Committee has remained silent on the subject, claiming that it is beyond their purview.

IOC President Thomas Bach highlighted that the modern Games must be “recognized as politically neutral ground” in his speech at Olympia’s ancient stadium, where male athletes competed naked during an unique ceasefire between two often-warring cities in antiquity.

“Only this political impartiality assures that the Olympic Games can stand above and beyond the current political divides,” he stated. “The Olympic Games will not be able to address all of the world’s problems.” They do, however, provide an example for a society where everyone follows the same norms and is respectful of one another.” In a news release, Tibetan rights campaigners claimed that China was attempting to “sportswash” their human rights violations by using the Olympic Games’ “glamour and façade of respectability.” This is a condensed version of the information.