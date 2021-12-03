Human Rights Organizations Criticize a $18 billion arms deal between France and the United Arab Emirates over war crimes in Yemen.

Human rights groups have reacted angrily to a billion-euro arms agreement unveiled by France and the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

According to the Associated Press, France will sell 80 upgraded Rafale warplanes to the UAE for 16 billion euros ($18 billion). They will also purchase 12 combat helicopters from Airbus.

Human Rights Watch slammed the decision as French President Emmanuel Macron flew to the Persian Gulf on Friday to sign the agreement. The groups warned that the planes may be used in Yemen and Libya for “illegal assaults or possibly war crimes.”

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have long been accused of meddling in Yemen’s civil war. According to Al-Jazeera, a London-based legal team filed a complaint charging 22 high-ranking Saudi and UAE officials of “crimes against humanity” in late October. “France’s support for the UAE and Saudi Arabia is even more objectionable because their leaders have failed to improve their countries’ disastrous domestic human rights records, despite their public relations efforts to present themselves as progressive and tolerant internationally,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

Dassault Aviation, a French aircraft manufacturer, has announced that it will begin delivering jets to the UAE in 2027.

Following the failure of a $66 billion contract for Australia to buy 12 French submarines, which finally went to the United States, the transactions provide a boost to France’s defense industry. Human rights groups, however, have slammed the agreements, citing the UAE’s role in Yemen’s years-long conflict.

The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms in the Arabian Peninsula, has particularly close connections to France. France has a naval base there, as well as warplanes and people stationed at a significant complex outside of Abu Dhabi, the Emirati capital.

Macron told reporters in Dubai that the contracts are vital for deepening defense cooperation between France and the UAE, and that they will contribute to regional stability and strengthen the fight against terrorism.

Furthermore, “since the planes are made in France,” he remarked, “it’s essential for our economy.”

Macron was in attendance, as was Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi's crown prince and the UAE's de facto ruler.