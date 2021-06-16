Human rights officials have condemned Hungary’s anti-LGBT law changes.

Leading human rights figures have urged Hungary’s lawmakers to reject a bill that would prohibit any information depicting or encouraging homosexuality or sex reassignment to anybody under the age of 18.

The appeals came as protests against the new bill, which is backed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nationalist government, were planned for later in the day in Budapest.

Mr. Orban’s conservative ruling party, Fidesz, proposed the laws last week and intends to vote on them on Tuesday. They contain a provision to combat paedophilia, as well as revisions forbidding the transmission of information on LGBT individuals or same-sex relationships to minors.

The legislation, according to Fidesz, is intended to protect minors from paedophilia.

However, Lydia Gall, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, believes that linking sexual and gender diversity with paedophilia degrades LGBT people’s dignity and puts them in danger.

Ms Gall described the law as “a cynical, disgusting, and purposeful attempt by the Orban administration to stomp on LGBT people’s rights and effectively make them invisible in Hungarian society.”

Dunja Mijatovic, the Commissioner for Human Rights at the Council of Europe, the continent’s premier human rights organization, has urged Hungarian lawmakers to vote against the bill.

“I implore you to remain vigilant against efforts to enact legislation that restricts human rights or stigmatizes some elements of society,” Ms Mijatovic said.

Any depiction or discussion of multiple gender identities and sexual orientations in public, including in schools and the media, would be prohibited under the Hungarian revisions.

Some human rights organizations have compared the proposed ban to a discriminatory Russian law passed in 2013 that outlawed so-called gay “propaganda,” which is widely seen as a tactic of discrimination.

Such legislation, according to Ms Mijatovic, encourages prejudice against lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender persons. She also said that international human rights organizations have determined that young people have a right to complete sex education, which is impossible to achieve if LGBT concerns are prohibited from being discussed.

“The proposed legislative changes are in violation of international and European human rights norms. The claim that they are being introduced to is deceptive and false. (This is a brief piece.)