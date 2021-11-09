Human Rights Activists Slam Justin Bieber Ahead of Saudi Arabia Concert

If Justin Bieber performs in Saudi Arabia next month, a human rights organization led by renowned chess champion Garry Kasparov accuses him of becoming a “pawn” of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Bieber is scheduled to perform on December 5 at the 2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, a new street circuit in Jeddah near the Red Sea’s coast, but Kasparov, in his capacity as chairman of the Human Rights Foundation, co-authored a letter to the singer urging him to cancel due to the country’s abuse of women, gays, and political dissenters.

Saudi Arabia has tormented women with electric shocks, whipping, and rape under MBS for fighting for equal rights, such as driving a car and attending school, according to Bieber’s letter, which was co-signed by HRF CEO Thor Halvorssen.

Bieber’s manager, Scott “Scooter” Braun, mailed the four-page letter to him on Tuesday. If Bieber or Braun react to The Washington Newsday’s request for comment, this story will be updated.

“Since taking power in 2017, MBS has led a ruthless crackdown on dissidents, including women’s rights advocates and sexual minorities, using arbitrary imprisonment, prosecution, and cruel methods of execution like decapitation, crucifixion, and stoning to death,” the letter states. “Your sponsor sanctioned homosexual men’s beheadings for the ‘crime’ of being born gay.” HRF was created by Halvorssen in 2005, and it made international headlines in 2015 when it utilized balloons to disperse copies of the film The Interview around North Korea. Kim Jong Un was so offended by the comedy, which starred Seth Rogen and James Franco, that he threatened to demolish American cinemas that dared to show it, and he allegedly coordinated an unprecedented hack into the emails of key Sony officials in an attempt to destroy their careers.

Bieber will perform on the final night of a three-day event in Saudi Arabia, which will also include Jason Derulo, DJ Tiesto, ASAP Rocky, and David Guetta.

While Halvorssen and Kasparov do not mention the other artists by name, they do mention that Nicki Minaj postponed a 2019 appearance in Saudi Arabia in favor of a statement in support of human rights in the country. This is a condensed version of the information.