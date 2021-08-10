Human remains were discovered in a residence, prompting a large police response with sniffer dogs.

A strong police presence has gathered near a residence in Liverpool where human remains were discovered the day before.

The remains were discovered in a jar inside an empty house on Toxteth’s Wordsworth Street.

Officers had been on the location since Monday afternoon, August 9, after receiving a complaint of a suspicious item at the vacant property.

After the preserved human remains were discovered, police confirmed to The Washington Newsday that an investigation is ongoing.

The origins and age of the remains are unknown.

A large police presence is still present at the location, with sniffer dogs and officers searching the premises.

Police were observed outside the residence this afternoon rummaging into a skip and transferring items from the skip onto a blue tarpaulin on the floor.

Officers have also been seen checking the house’s back and front gardens.

A sniffer dog trained in the English springer spaniel breed has also been checking rubbish, including a wheel barrow.

“At around 12.10pm yesterday (Monday 9 August), we got a report of suspicious circumstances at an empty home on Wordsworth Street, Toxteth,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a jar containing preserved human bones.

“Police are still on Wordsworth Street today (Tuesday, August 10) conducting intensive investigations to determine the source and age of the remains.”

